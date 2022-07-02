Blackstone music shop to temporarily close after robbery at gunpoint

A Blackstone music shop has temporarily closed its doors after two men robbed the store and several of its customers at gunpoint Friday.

According to Omaha police, two men entered Ground Floor Guitars, 4009 Farnam St., about 3:45 p.m. One of the suspects had a dark-colored handgun.

One customer walked into the store with his guitar while the robbery was in progress, according to a police report. He put the guitar down and was forced into a basement bathroom at gunpoint. The guitar, a white Fender Stratocaster valued at about $800, was gone when the customer returned upstairs.

The robbers made off with several guitars and the cash register, according to a post on the Ground Floor Guitars Facebook page.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Ground Floor Guitars, which opened its doors in 2016, will remain closed this week as it navigates the damage caused by the robbery, according to the Facebook post. The business said Saturday that every customer who was directly impacted by the robbery had already been contacted.

A GoFundMe page (named "Ground Floor Guitar robbery") was created to help replace the stolen inventory and cover operating and labor expenses as the business recovers. As of Saturday evening, the online fundraiser had received just over $5,000.

Police advise anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867. Tips also can be shared at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

