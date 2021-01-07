Blair man charged with threatening to kill wildlife officer after poaching citation

On Christmas night, officers went to Cape's residence, where he exited the home with a woman, who is referred to as Witness 1.

The officers followed Cape and pulled him over. An unloaded .45 caliber revolver was found in his vehicle along with bullets.

Blair police arrested Cape on suspicion of false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Officers interviewed Witness 1, who told them that she had heard Cape say that he wanted to kill the wildlife officer who was investigating him for poaching. She stated that he'd said he wanted to "shoot up" the wildlife officer's home and that she believed he was serious.

When police interviewed Cape, he admitted he was "very stressed as hell" by the wildlife officer's poaching investigation. He denied having kidnapped Victim 2 but admitted they drove past the wildlife officer's residence on Dec. 24.

When asked if people would believe that his statements meant he wanted to kill the wildlife officer, Cape replied, “It's possible, I'm a very believable person." Asked again if he might have made statements that he wanted to kill the officer, Cape replied, “Probably."

He said that he would not actually hurt the officer and ended the interview.