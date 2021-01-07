Blair man charged with threatening to kill wildlife officer after poaching citation

A Blair, Nebraska, man was arrested in December and faces multiple charges, including allegedly threatening to kill a federal wildlife officer.
According to a federal indictment, Cody Cape, 22, and his friend were issued citations in October for a fishing and hunting violation near the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge.
On Dec. 25, Cape's friend, referred to as "Victim 2" in the federal indictment, called the Blair Police Department and reported a possible planned attack against a federal wildlife officer who lived in Blair.
Victim 2 told officers that he picked up Cape at his residence in Blair to "hang out and drive around." He said that Cape told him to drive by the wildlife officer's home where Cape rolled his window down, displayed a middle finger and cursed toward the officer's house.
Cape bragged about surveilling the officer's residence for one or two weeks. They then drove to an Omaha residence to retrieve firearms owned by Cape, Victim 2 said.
Threatening Victim 2 with a handgun, Cape was driven to a government housing unit in the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.
"Cape wanted to see whether or not (the officer) was present at one of the residences within the housing unit," according to the indictment.
When Cape didn't see the officer's truck, he told Victim 2 to drive them back to Blair and began explaining ways he planned to kill the officer, claiming he could use explosives to kill the officer and his family.
On Christmas night, officers went to Cape's residence, where he exited the home with a woman, who is referred to as Witness 1.
The officers followed Cape and pulled him over. An unloaded .45 caliber revolver was found in his vehicle along with bullets.
Blair police arrested Cape on suspicion of false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Officers interviewed Witness 1, who told them that she had heard Cape say that he wanted to kill the wildlife officer who was investigating him for poaching. She stated that he'd said he wanted to "shoot up" the wildlife officer's home and that she believed he was serious.
When police interviewed Cape, he admitted he was "very stressed as hell" by the wildlife officer's poaching investigation. He denied having kidnapped Victim 2 but admitted they drove past the wildlife officer's residence on Dec. 24.
When asked if people would believe that his statements meant he wanted to kill the wildlife officer, Cape replied, “It's possible, I'm a very believable person." Asked again if he might have made statements that he wanted to kill the officer, Cape replied, “Probably."
He said that he would not actually hurt the officer and ended the interview.
Cape was charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer, interstate kidnapping and brandishing a firearm.
