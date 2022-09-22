Blair man gets nearly 10 years in prison for threatening to kill wildlife officer

A Blair man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison for threatening to murder a wildlife officer.
A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cody A. Cape to 117 months in federal prison Thursday for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a court filing. Cape pleaded guilty to both charges in June.
After serving his prison time, Cape will serve a three-year term of supervised release.
According to a federal indictment, Cape and a friend were issued citations in October 2020 for a fishing and hunting violation near the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Cape and his friend were under investigation for poaching, and Cape's phone was seized as part of the investigation, according to court documents.
On Dec. 25, 2020, Cape’s friend, referred to as “Victim 2” in the federal indictment, called the Blair Police Department and reported a possible planned attack against a federal wildlife officer who lived in Blair, The World-Herald previously previous reported.
Cape's friend told officers that he had picked up Cape at his residence in Blair on Dec. 24 to “hang out and drive around.” He said Cape told him to drive by the wildlife officer’s home, where Cape rolled his window down, displayed a middle finger and cursed toward the officer’s house.
Cape bragged about surveilling the officer’s residence for one or two weeks. They then drove to an Omaha residence to retrieve firearms owned by Cape, the man said.
Threatening the man with a handgun, Cape was driven to a government housing unit in the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Cape wanted to see whether or not the officer was present at one of the residences there, according to the indictment.
When Cape didn’t see the officer’s truck, he told the man to drive back to Blair and began explaining ways he planned to kill the officer. Cape claimed he could use explosives to kill the officer and his family.
On Christmas night, officers went to Cape’s residence and saw Cape leave the home with a woman.
After following his vehicle, the officers pulled Cape over and found an unloaded .45-caliber handgun and bullets in the vehicle.
Blair police arrested Cape on suspicion of false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Those charges later were later dismissed and the federal charges were filed.
When police interviewed Cape, he admitted he was “very stressed as hell” by the wildlife officer’s poaching investigation. He denied having kidnapped the man referred to as Victim 2 but admitted they drove past the wildlife officer’s residence on Dec. 24.
When asked if people would believe that his statements meant he wanted to kill the wildlife officer, Cape replied, “It’s possible, I’m a very believable person.” Asked again if he might have made statements that he wanted to kill the officer, Cape replied, “probably.”
Cape then said he would not actually hurt the officer and ended the interview.
People are also reading…
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A Lincoln police officer was pulled from service amid ongoing investigations into domestic abuse allegations, the Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday.
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories.
Ronald Dubas entered guilty pleas to four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide 20 months after the Jan. 31, 2021, wreck that killed four people.
An Omaha woman who abandoned her baby after giving birth on a sidewalk in February was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday morning in Douglas County Court.
A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the slaying of an Omaha man is back in custody after escaping from a jail in Benton, Arkansas.
An Omaha police detective said tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang.
A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her claim that Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer retaliated against her by not promoting her to deputy chief.
A 20-year-old man who had charged in the Aug. 12 slaying of a 22-year-old Omaha man has been captured after escaping from an Arkansas jail on Sunday, officials say.
A Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed instances of him buying cars and posting bail for a 32-year-old woman who had appeared in his court numerous times.
Darlene Knapp testified that her husband punched her at least twice in the face when she brought some fresh water to him. Inside his bedroom, Tom knocked her down, then pulled her up onto the bed by her hair.
In testimony in federal court, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer offered several reasons why he decided not to promote a female police captain to deputy chief.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday after being removed from a lake at Boys Town.
A 21-year-old man shot a teen in the back twice, killing him, after the teen attempted to steal a bag of marijuana in August, an Omaha police detective testified Friday.