Funds are being raised to help with funeral expenses for a 34-year-old man being hailed as a hero for protecting his sister from a gunman in Blair on Friday.

Blair police said Jordan Ely, 34, was fatally shot inside his family's residence near 10th and Park Streets about 6:30 a.m. His sister, Samantha Ely, 22, was shot in both legs and taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment.

Officers were called to the home near Blair High School for a report of shooting. Jordan Ely was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elijah E. Logan, 22, of Council Bluffs, who was identified by witnesses as the shooter, turned himself into authorities "without incident" on Monday afternoon, a statement from the Blair Police Department said. He was arrested on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The Washington County Attorney's Office will review and possibly amend the charges in the coming days, the statement said.

Logan is the father of Samantha Ely's 7-month-old son, who was also in the house but was not injured.

Alexis Ely, 27, of Omaha, said her brother Jordan put himself between Logan and her sister, Samantha.

Alexis Ely said Jordan Ely was sleeping but woke upon hearing his sister's "cry for help." He ran upstairs to his sister's bedroom, where reports say he confronted Logan, who had allegedly broken into the house.

"Most people would run away or hide from the sound of an intruder, but not Jordan," Alexis Ely said. "He lost his life saving our sister and our nephew, and I know for a fact he would choose the same path if given the opportunity to do it again. My brother died a hero."

Alexis Ely said her brother did not have life insurance, and funeral expenses "are adding up." She asked anyone who is able to donate toward the funeral costs.

"Any money left over will go to help my sister with her medical expenses," she said. "She has a long road to go. We don't even know if she will even be able to walk again."

