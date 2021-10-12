Blair man told lots of people he killed girlfriend, Omaha detective testifies

At one point, Nau borrowed a woman's phone to text Boone: "Where are you, B." She never received a response, Young said.

Nau told one of the men the night before that Boone had "left her on a dirt road and taken everything from her," Young testified.

Both Boone and Nau used methamphetamine, Young said, the side effects of which can cause paranoia and anxiety.

The two men and Nau returned to the apartment that Sunday evening. As the pickup truck they were in slowed and turned into the driveway, Nau, in the front passenger seat, jumped out of the truck. The men heard a scream and two shots.

A black Acura sped away, according to multiple home video surveillance recordings.

Police later interviewed a friend of Boone's who was in the hospital after a collision near 56th Street and Sorensen Parkway that involved the black Acura.

The friend told police that he and Boone had been driving in the area of 83rd and Miami to look for tools to sell. They saw the truck and Nau scowling at them. Then the friend said he saw Boone fire two shots, the second of which hit Nau.

Boone sped away, the friend said, and was panicking that he "might have killed (Nau)," Young testified.