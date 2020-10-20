Body found in Saunders County believed to be missing male

Authorities have found a body that they believe is of a male previously reported missing in Saunders County.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a body had been found in a tree line near County Road 17 just south of County Road M outside Wahoo.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the body most likely is the male previously reported missing. The family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesdayto confirm the identification and determine cause of death.

The individual’s name was not released.

— Nancy Gaarder

