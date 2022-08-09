Body found near Benson Golf Course in Omaha

One person was found dead in a creek near Benson Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m., Omaha police officers responded to a 911 call and found the body off 72nd Street, north of the Ames Avenue intersection. Lt. Neal Bonacci, an OPD spokesman, said investigators are still trying to determine the individual’s identity but foul play is not suspected at this point.
Bonacci said a press release will be issued when more details are available.
A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts. Police say Jones killed his neighbor, 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, early Thursday morning then went to a nearby home and killed 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford. Police say Jones set fire to both houses, severely burning himself in the process. He remains hospitalized in a Lincoln burn unit.