Body of 75-year-old man found near entrance to Douglas County landfill
20200327_new_trash_ar06 (copy)

A garbage truck enters the Douglas County Landfill near Bennington in March 2020.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

The body of a man who had been reported missing was found Tuesday near the entrance to Douglas County's landfill.

missing (2)

Edward Manheimer

An employee of the Pheasant Point Landfill called the Douglas County Sheriff's Office before 8:15 a.m. to report that a man's body had been found near the entrance to the landfill, which is north of Nebraska Highway 36 near Bennington.

When they arrived, deputies found the man's body on the ground near his vehicle. The man was identified as 75-year-old Edward Manheimer of Omaha. Manheimer had been reported missing Sunday.

The cause of Manheimer's death remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said, but foul play isn't suspected.

Omaha police said Sunday that Manheimer last was seen in North Bend and was driving a 2004 Chevy Malibu. He was described as being confused by people who last had contact with him. Police said he had health issues and mild intellectual disabilities.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

