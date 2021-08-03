Body of a female is found in Council Bluffs park

A partially decomposed body of a female was found Tuesday in a Council Bluffs park, police said.
The body was found in the area of Lookout Point in Fairmount Park in the eastern part of the city. Police were dispatched to the park just after 11:30 a.m.
An autopsy was planned on Wednesday.
