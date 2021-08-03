 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of a female is found in Council Bluffs park
0 comments

Body of a female is found in Council Bluffs park

A partially decomposed body of a female was found Tuesday in a Council Bluffs park, police said.

The body was found in the area of Lookout Point in Fairmount Park in the eastern part of the city. Police were dispatched to the park just after 11:30 a.m.

An autopsy was planned on Wednesday.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Egyptian cookbook for the visually impaired

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert