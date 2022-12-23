Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen.

The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff's Office said Allen's death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. on Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.

Allen's son told the Sheriff’s Office that she had stopped texting him about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

Aldrick Scott, Allen's ex-boyfriend, is being held at the Douglas County Jail on $10 million bail in connection with Allen's disappearance. He has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to a felony.

Prosecutors have said Scott's charges could be upgraded if warranted.

Authorities issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest on Nov. 23. He was taken into custody in Belize on Dec. 6.

In a preliminary court appearance last week, prosecutors said Allen broke up with Scott about two weeks before her disappearance.

Prosecutor Rachael Henderson said Allen went to the Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets on Nov. 19 and then went home.

Data from Scott’s cellphone places him in Omaha that night, Henderson said. Surveillance video from the bar shows Scott’s Chevy Equinox driving in the parking lot. Cellphone tower data maps his route — he left the bar at 10:30 p.m. and headed northeast in the direction of Allen’s home.

Authorities found what appeared to be bullet holes in the bedroom doors and walls in Allen’s home that had been patched with a brown substance. Officials also searched Scott's car and found a handgun, nitrile gloves, a crowbar and a sledgehammer.

Allen leaves behind a teenage son and many friends. A GoFundMe, which has raised just over $5,000, was set up shortly after her disappearance to support her family.

"Cari is a humble spitfire who can bring laughter and humility to any situation," a post from a longtime friend on the GoFundMe page said. "Those who know her best can attest that she is the ultimate hype girl, always lending a thoughtful ear or a wise word."