A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in south Omaha early Friday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., Omaha police went to the area of 3100 S. 40th St. after there were multiple 911 calls related to shots having been fired. Police found the boy, who was then taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police said the boy may have been with a group who were allegedly breaking into vehicles in the area. Police added a vehicle owner confronted the group and allegedly shot the boy. The vehicle owner has not been found.

One house was damaged by the gunfire.

Police ask that anyone in the area that has new damage to their vehicle or has cameras on their residence that may have captured the incident to contact OPD's Felony Assault Unit at 402-444-4600.

