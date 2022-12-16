Boyfriend accused of setting girlfriend's Omaha apartment on fire

A 30-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he set his girlfriend's northwest Omaha apartment on fire.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a call of an apartment fire near 105th and Fort Streets about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said the fire had been started by the resident's boyfriend.

Crews found a working fire in one of the apartments and put it out less than 10 minutes later. No one was home except a large dog. The dog wasn't injured.

The Omaha Fire Department estimated the fire caused $30,000 worth of damage to the apartment, valued at $90,000, plus $10,000 worth of damage to the apartment's contents.

The resident will be unable to live in the apartment due to damage caused by the fire.

Investigators found a 30-year-old man at the scene and booked him on suspicion of first-degree arson, terroristic threats, domestic assault, theft, negligent child abuse and criminal mischief.