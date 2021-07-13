Bronze statue 'Infant of Prague' stolen from Omaha's Calvary Cemetery

Someone stole a 3-foot-high bronze statue from Omaha's Calvary Cemetery, and the Archdiocese of Omaha wants the public to help get it back.

The statue of the Infant of Prague was just inside the entrance to the cemetery, which is at 78th Street and West Center Road. It has been in the cemetery since the late 1960s and was a gift from Monsignor J.A. Aughney.

Archdiocesan officials have contacted the police, pawn shops and metal recycling facilities about the theft, said Deacon Dan Keller, the archdiocese's director of Catholic Cemeteries.

"We just want it back so we can reinstall in this place of prominence for the families," he said in a prepared statement.

The statue weighs about 75 pounds. The base on which it stood was left behind.

Keller said officials think the statue was stolen Monday evening, but it also could have been taken over the weekend. The statue was visible from West Center, he said.

Officials filed a police report Tuesday.

People with information about the statue can contact Keller at 402-391-3711. He said that whoever took it may bring it back the grounds.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.