Boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford reported the theft of $317,000 worth of jewelry from his Omaha home earlier this month.
The burglary occurred sometime between March 17 and 20, according to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. In
social media posts earlier this week, Crawford offered $100,000 to anyone with information about the burglary.
The jewelry reported stolen included a $140,000 Patek watch, a $100,000 Audemars Piguet watch and bracelet set and three personalized gold chains valued at a total of $77,000, according to the report. The incident was reported Monday.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the case remained under investigation as of Thursday.
Crawford, 35, is among the world's best boxers. In December, the Omaha native
defended his World Boxing Organization welterweight title in a bout at the CHI Health Center. The victory pushed Crawford’s record to 39-0 (30 KOs) in his 14-year career, and it may have represented his final fight in front of a hometown crowd.
“It may be the last time Omaha sees me (fight),” he said at the time. “I hope they came out and they enjoyed themselves. I just want them to know I appreciate them and all the support they’ve been giving me ever since the amateur days.”
Photos: Terence 'Bud' Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
