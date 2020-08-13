Building walls, buying robots: Douglas County Jail scrambles to contain coronavirus outbreak

Despite that, Myers said, he’s certain that the overall positive rate is higher than the numbers show.

The jail had walled off three units where inmates tested positive. Then came this week. Three more inmates tested positive — all from different units. At least one of the inmates was in an open-barracks unit.

That prompted Myers to do some “serious musical chairs” — transferring inmates who had not been exposed to the top level of the unit and those who had been exposed to the bottom level. He then had contractors build walls that require staff to go through a three-step process of putting on protection and disinfecting before entering and leaving the unit.

As of Thursday evening, 208 inmates — 18% of those in jail — were in some form of an isolated unit, being monitored to see if they develop symptoms.

“We kept our bubble intact for a long time,” Myers said. “And when it popped, it popped.”

As with the recent increase of cases in the Omaha area, Myers said, corrections officers have seen the bulk of their positive tests in the past month. On Aug. 4, officials counted 57 employees who had tested positive in the five previous months. In the 10 days since, 35 more employees have tested positive, Myers said.