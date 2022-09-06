Burglary charge dismissed against activist, former Omaha City Council candidate

A burglary case has been dismissed against a video game store owner, activist and former Omaha City Council candidate.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office dismissed the burglary charge against David Mitchell, 29, before Mitchell’s trial, which was scheduled for last week.

It’s the second time charges against Mitchell have fallen by the wayside. In December 2021, a Douglas County jury acquitted Mitchell of two counts of sexual assault after his former foster sister alleged that he sexually assaulted her once when she was 14 and once when she was 15. Mitchell denied having sex with her then but acknowledged that he did have consensual sex with her in 2020, when she was 20.

In the April 2021 primary, Mitchell finished a distant fourth out of six candidates for the council seat representing northeast Omaha. Juanita Johnson beat him and four other candidates.

Mitchell said the burglary allegation from 2019 was false and hurt his business, Gamers, and his candidacy. In turn, he said, he will be filing a federal lawsuit against Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, as well as a former deputy county attorney who filed the charge against him, an Omaha police detective who investigated the purported burglary, a rival video game store owner who alleged the theft and a co-defendant who fingered Mitchell as the mastermind.

Mitchell says he owns four Gamers stores — in Omaha, Lincoln, Sioux City and Des Moines. Mitchell said he never instructed the one-time co-defendant to steal, describing him as a disgruntled, troubled former employee who made up the accusation.

Mitchell made headlines in 2020 when he helped organize protests outside the 11-Worth Cafe in downtown Omaha. The 11-Worth protests were prompted by a Facebook post by the restaurant owner’s son, and a breakfast dish named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Rather than deal with the protests, the owners of 11-Worth closed their restaurant.

Mitchell said police and prosecutors used unfounded allegations to go after him.

“I was targeted, in my personal opinion, because I am a successful African American businessman,” he said. “The targeting started happening heavier after the 11-Worth protests.”

Kleine called that nonsense. He said both cases against Mitchell started the way most cases do: with a complaint from a purported victim.

In the burglary case, an Omaha police detective received surveillance video that he thought showed the co-defendant taking items from a one-time Gamers location near 72nd and Dodge Streets. When confronted, the co-defendant named Mitchell and another man.

Mitchell said that store was going through a liquidation at the time, and the co-defendant must have taken advantage of that to steal. That store has since reopened as Gameroom and is not part of Mitchell’s Gamers franchise.

Kleine said a deputy prosecutor filed a charge against Mitchell after receiving police reports. After that prosecutor left to become a county attorney in southeast Nebraska, a new prosecutor dismissed the case. That prosecutor said he dismissed because the co-defendant had picked up a drug charge — a charge that the prosecutor feared would diminish the co-defendant’s credibility in Mitchell’s case.

Kleine declined to comment on Mitchell’s promise of a lawsuit. Historically, it has been difficult for litigants to succeed in suing authorities for actions taken in the course of their official duties.

Kleine said he has never met the co-defendant; nor does he have any hostility toward Mitchell. For that matter, Kleine said, he never ate at 11-Worth Cafe, nor did he have knowledge that Mitchell led the protests against the cafe’s owners.

“To suggest that I somehow got (the co-defendant) to point the finger at Mr. Mitchell is, quite frankly, ludicrous,” Kleine said.