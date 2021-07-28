Call 911 and make room: Omaha first responders ask for public's help at trauma scenes

During an injury call, police officers typically are the first on the scene because an officer usually is on patrol near the area. Police have two main tasks once they get to the scene: administer basic first aid and secure the scene to make sure it is clear for paramedics to come in and help.

"They want to save lives, but they also need to make sure the scene is safe so the fire department can do their work," Nickerson said. "It takes a lot of people to save lives and a lot of equipment, and we need space for that."

In a situation where violence is still occurring, police have to try to stop the violence first before tending to anyone who has been injured.

Illegal parking also can keep firetrucks and ambulances from being able to get to the injured person.

"What may seem like 'I'm just going to park here real quick,' you can be prohibiting fire departments from getting access to traumatic victims," Nickerson said.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Robb Gottsch said he has been a command officer with the Omaha Fire Department for 30 years. During that time, he said, he has been at many accident scenes where he observed mass confusion in large crowds.