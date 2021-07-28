Call 911 and make room: Omaha first responders ask for public's help at trauma scenes

Immediately calling 911 and clearing space for first responders are the two most important things members of the public can do at the scene of a traumatic injury, Omaha first responders said Wednesday.
"If you see someone with an injury, we need to know about it," Officer Joe Nickerson of the Omaha Police Department said at a presentation outside Central Police Headquarters. "Unfortunately, in today's day and age, we see a lot of people filming with their camera phones or taking pictures, and no one's taking the time to call 911."
Police, he said, would rather get multiple calls about someone who has been hurt than get no calls.
With a severe traumatic injury, Nickerson said, seconds count.
Early on July 4, 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting near 24th and Grant Streets. A large crowd at the scene made it difficult for paramedics to immediately reach the young woman, said Sheena Glover, an Omaha Fire Department paramedic.
"We really need the public's help, in public situations, to give first responders room," Nickerson said. "When they show up, back away, give them plenty of space. Even in crowded environments, make a path."
During an injury call, police officers typically are the first on the scene because an officer usually is on patrol near the area. Police have two main tasks once they get to the scene: administer basic first aid and secure the scene to make sure it is clear for paramedics to come in and help.
"They want to save lives, but they also need to make sure the scene is safe so the fire department can do their work," Nickerson said. "It takes a lot of people to save lives and a lot of equipment, and we need space for that."
In a situation where violence is still occurring, police have to try to stop the violence first before tending to anyone who has been injured.
Illegal parking also can keep firetrucks and ambulances from being able to get to the injured person.
"What may seem like 'I'm just going to park here real quick,' you can be prohibiting fire departments from getting access to traumatic victims," Nickerson said.
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Robb Gottsch said he has been a command officer with the Omaha Fire Department for 30 years. During that time, he said, he has been at many accident scenes where he observed mass confusion in large crowds.
Paramedics try to attend to injured people as soon as possible so they can get them to the medic unit, where advanced life support takes place.
"Then we're kind of in a secure location, safe for us to work," Gottsch said. "We can identify things, the commotion of the event is really subsided by getting us out of that particular area."
Crowds who leave the scene in a controlled manner also help first responders. Distractions mean that first responders' attention is being taken away from the person who was injured.
Gottsch said another way the public can help at the scene is by identifying who is injured and who isn't. If anyone on hand knows first aid, he said, they can help by administering that until first responders arrive.