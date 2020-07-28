Cass County man ordered to prison for DUI crash that killed Louisville woman

A Murray, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.

Jade R. Gunn, 36, was sentenced by Cass County District Judge Michael Smith to four to five years for motor vehicle homicide-DUI. He also was sentenced to three to four years for failure to stop and render aid. The sentences will be served one after the other. He will be eligible for parole after 3½ years.

Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Gunn was driving drunk June 30, 2019, when he caused a two-vehicle crash southwest of Plattsmouth. The driver of the second vehicle, 58-year-old Tammy Martin of Louisville, Nebraska, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where she died 18 days later.

Gunn was driving a Nissan Pathfinder south on 24th Street about 10 p.m. that day when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an affidavit filed by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The Nissan collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Martin that was heading east.

Gunn was not present when a deputy arrived at the scene. A nearby resident said he went to investigate the crash and talked to Gunn, whom he knew from high school.

The witness said he tried to get Gunn to remain at the scene but was unsuccessful. Gunn, who was located in his home at 7 a.m. the next day, told an investigator he didn't have any memory of what had happened."

