Catalytic converters stolen from 12 Omaha school buses in northwest Omaha

Someone has stolen $18,000 worth of catalytic converters from an Omaha school bus company.
The thefts occurred during a four-day period starting July 23, according to a police report filed by an employee of Student Transportation of America. All 12 of the catalytic converters, valued at $1,500 each, were taken from buses parked at a company lot near 85th Street and Crown Point Avenue in northwest Omaha.
A catalytic converter is an emission control device that can cost up to $3,000 to replace. Each catalytic converter contains small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium and can command large sums as scrap metal.
Thefts of catalytic converters are a nationwide problem that seems to spike when prices of rare metals go up, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Businesses where thieves can move rapidly from vehicle to vehicle often are targeted.
Police said it can take as little as 30 seconds for a thief to roll under a vehicle with a power saw, make cuts on each end of the converter and get away.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A man who was wearing a mask was shot in the neck with a BB gun at an Omaha Aldi in an apparent confrontation over masks.
A lawsuit contends that statements made by a special prosecutor were responsible for the suicide of Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner.
The case is believed to be the first alleging COVID relief fraud in Nebraska.
An Omaha man who posted neo-Nazi stickers near a synagogue was fined and given probation after being found guilty of committing a hate crime and damaging property.
Details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released, and no arrests were reported, but officials said there was no threat to the public.
Omaha police have arrested two people they suspect of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in the metro area.
In a rare rebuke, a judge has overturned a conviction of a self-proclaimed witch doctor after finding that a prosecutor failed to disclose that a key witness was seeking immigration protections.
Hershal James Ratliff, 71, owner of Jimmy’s All American Malt Shop and Grill in Council Bluffs, was found guilty Friday of multiple counts of sex trafficking and two drug charges.
A former graduate assistant at UNO will have to spend 17 ½ years in federal prison for coercing and enticing a 15-year-old girl he was tutoring into a sexual relationship.
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Chadron resident Sage Little Moon, who faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The founder of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill has been charged with tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence in a pending lawsuit against him.
A Douglas County district judge this week sentenced a man to prison after the man was convicted in the brutal beating of a homeless man.
Chad McMahon, the former owner of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, is accused of tampering with a witness and tampering with evidence.
Susan Barrett, 75, had faced a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
The sheriff was notified at 7:30 a.m. that the child's body had been recovered in the Kirby Point area, northwest of where the child first fell in the water after flipping off of a flotation device.
A 34-year-old Fremont man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after being found with multiple gunshot wounds just north of downtown Omaha.
Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
Michelle Bluford, 55, Elkhorn South High School's band director, was charged Wednesday with one count of intentional child abuse.
Julian V. Lopez, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and firearm use in connection with the July 16 death of his dad, 40-year-old Jose Luis Valenzuela.
