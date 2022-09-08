Catalytic converters stolen from school buses parked at 54th and L

Someone took catalytic converters out of 16 school buses parked in a lot at 54th and L Streets over the Labor Day weekend.

According to an Omaha police report, a Student Transportation of America employee arrived at the lot early Tuesday morning to find that the north fence had been cut. The catalytic converters had been removed from buses parked along the fence.

Police said they tried to obtain surveillance video from Buena Vista High School, which is next to the lot, but were unable to do so without a subpoena. An employee told police that security cameras in the lot were turned off on Labor Day, but it's not known when exactly the theft occurred.

According to the police report, catalytic converters for school buses cost about $2,500 each — amounting to a loss of $40,000.