A lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee after an active-shooter drill raises a novel legal question about whether an employee can sue their employer in civil court for a workplace injury.
Sandra Lopez, a Catholic Charities employee, was at the organization's office on May 19, 2022, when gunshots rang out. A man brandishing a semiautomatic handgun banged on the windows and fired shots into the air. One person laid on the ground covered in what looked to be blood.
Lopez, terrified, ran across the street, jumped off of a retaining wall and took shelter inside a nearby Scooter's drive-thru. When Lopez's son called her employer to let them know she was safe, he was told that the shooting was "play acting" and a "safety drill."
Aside from three Catholic Charities executives, employees were not informed that a safety drill was taking place — and many believed that they were in a real-life active shooter situation. Local police also were not notified.
People are also reading…
Catholic Charities had paid $2,500 to John Channels, the fake gunman who is now facing a litany of criminal charges, to facilitate an active shooter training. The nonprofit has said Channels insisted that leadership not tell employees it was a drill in order to make it as “lifelike” as possible. Channels, 28, denied that through his attorney and said the organization wanted it to be realistic.
Earlier this year, Lopez filed a lawsuit against Catholic Charities alleging assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and requesting damages. Lopez suffered a back injury from jumping off of the retaining wall and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the staged shooting.
Catholic Charities has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which Douglas County District Court Judge Timothy Burns took under advisement Tuesday. He will consider briefs from both parties and issue a written opinion.
If Burns dismisses the lawsuit, Lopez's attorney, Thomas White, will appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
The lawsuit presents what White sees as a novel legal question that hasn't been decided in Nebraska: Do workers compensation courts have exclusive jurisdiction over workplace injuries even if the employer specifically intends to do harm?
Under Nebraska law, Workers' Compensation Court is the exclusive remedy for work-related injuries. But White said that an exception to this exclusivity should exist in cases where the employer "specifically intended to create the complained of injury."
White, in a court filing, said that failing to hold employers accountable for intentional harms would create a dangerous precedent.
"An employer who can escape general liability even when intentionally injuring his or her employee is given license to commit mayhem," the filing reads.
In its filing, Catholic Charities claimed that this issue has already been litigated, citing multiple Nebraska Supreme Court cases that denied employee's attempts to assert intentional wrongdoing in common court and instead sent them back to Workers' Compensation Court.
Other states have litigated this issue and come to different conclusions. For example, the Texas Supreme Court has repeatedly reaffirmed an intentional injury exception in cases where injury or death is "substantially certain to result" from an employer's actions.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A former Omaha police officer pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in federal court Wednesday.
A Colorado man once arrested on suspicion of trying to break into pop star Taylor Swift's home with rubber gloves, a knife and rope now is wanted in Nebraska for allegedly trying to kidnap a 17-year-old boy at a gas station in Grand Island.
The body of Todd Scherer was found in one of the tack rooms at Barn R with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso. An investigation continues.
Cavin Cooper, 35, was ordered held without bail Thursday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2015 killings of Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Antonio Reed.
Airbnb guest allegedly holds 'fight night' in Benson residence, owner reports at least $2,000 in damages
An Airbnb residence in Omaha’s Benson neighborhood sustained more than $2,000 in property damage after a guest allegedly hosted a “fight night” party in late January.
Omaha police are searching for a man accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a 3-year-old girl and her mother at a Walgreens in South Omaha.
The Omaha Police Department will be looking for drunk and impaired drivers as part of a special DUI enforcement operation this weekend.
An Omaha man has pleaded guilty to his part in a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme that he and his partner used to fund their lavish lifestyle.
The Gage County Board on Wednesday approved its final payments in the $28.1 million judgment awarded to six people wrongfully convicted of a 1985 slaying in downtown Beatrice.
A Fremont woman has been arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, whose body was found by construction crews near Fremont in September.
The former Nebraska corrections employee was charged last week with sexual abuse of an inmate after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate and gave birth to his child late last year.
The suspect or suspects caused an estimated $575,000 in damage to the tower.
An Illinois man was arrested near Pawnee City after state troopers found multiple guns and drugs in his car, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A 17-year-old boy is expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest Monday night in northwest Omaha.
A 23-year-old driver charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in the death of a South Omaha woman will stand trial and could also face additional charges.
Probable cause was found at a Monday hearing to continue legal proceedings against Jerry Johnson, an Omaha man accused of taking part in the 2020 murder of Ebony King.
The lawsuit alleges leaders at the Omaha nonprofit intentionally caused an employee to fear for her life by staging an active-shooter drill without telling her and others it was fake.
Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Omaha while driving near North 75th and Maple Streets.
A 42-year-old man attempted to flee on foot after a Nebraska state trooper tried to conduct a search of the Chrysler 300. A bystander assisted the trooper in taking the man into custody.
Education officials said the apparent communication slipup did not impede responses to a wave of hoax calls that involved at least 10 schools across the state Thursday morning.
A police report stated the Hastings woman threatened to cut off officers’ fingers and "castrate" them if the officers touched her tablet. She also threatened to have them murdered.
An Omaha man was arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers of an uptick in scam calls and text messages.
A Nebraska employer is facing more than half a million dollars in fines after an investigation found safety violations following the death of an employee in 2022.
Omaha man accused of assaulting girlfriend then allegedly threatening and using racial slurs against responding officers
A 25-year-old man is being held in Douglas County Jail after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their children.