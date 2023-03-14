A lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee after an active-shooter drill raises a novel legal question about whether an employee can sue their employer in civil court for a workplace injury.

Sandra Lopez, a Catholic Charities employee, was at the organization's office on May 19, 2022, when gunshots rang out. A man brandishing a semiautomatic handgun banged on the windows and fired shots into the air. One person laid on the ground covered in what looked to be blood.

Lopez, terrified, ran across the street, jumped off of a retaining wall and took shelter inside a nearby Scooter's drive-thru. When Lopez's son called her employer to let them know she was safe, he was told that the shooting was "play acting" and a "safety drill."

Aside from three Catholic Charities executives, employees were not informed that a safety drill was taking place — and many believed that they were in a real-life active shooter situation. Local police also were not notified.

Catholic Charities had paid $2,500 to John Channels, the fake gunman who is now facing a litany of criminal charges, to facilitate an active shooter training. The nonprofit has said Channels insisted that leadership not tell employees it was a drill in order to make it as “lifelike” as possible. Channels, 28, denied that through his attorney and said the organization wanted it to be realistic.

Earlier this year, Lopez filed a lawsuit against Catholic Charities alleging assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and requesting damages. Lopez suffered a back injury from jumping off of the retaining wall and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the staged shooting.

Catholic Charities has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which Douglas County District Court Judge Timothy Burns took under advisement Tuesday. He will consider briefs from both parties and issue a written opinion.

If Burns dismisses the lawsuit, Lopez's attorney, Thomas White, will appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The lawsuit presents what White sees as a novel legal question that hasn't been decided in Nebraska: Do workers compensation courts have exclusive jurisdiction over workplace injuries even if the employer specifically intends to do harm?

Under Nebraska law, Workers' Compensation Court is the exclusive remedy for work-related injuries. But White said that an exception to this exclusivity should exist in cases where the employer "specifically intended to create the complained of injury."

White, in a court filing, said that failing to hold employers accountable for intentional harms would create a dangerous precedent.

"An employer who can escape general liability even when intentionally injuring his or her employee is given license to commit mayhem," the filing reads.

In its filing, Catholic Charities claimed that this issue has already been litigated, citing multiple Nebraska Supreme Court cases that denied employee's attempts to assert intentional wrongdoing in common court and instead sent them back to Workers' Compensation Court.

Other states have litigated this issue and come to different conclusions. For example, the Texas Supreme Court has repeatedly reaffirmed an intentional injury exception in cases where injury or death is "substantially certain to result" from an employer's actions.