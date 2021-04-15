Truck driver who died in Sarpy County crash hailed as a hero

A concrete truck driver who was killed in a crash in Sarpy County last year was hailed as a hero Thursday after the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
Garrett Bragg, 18, of Murdock, Nebraska, entered a no-contest plea to the charge. Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman then found Bragg guilty.
Bragg was charged after a crash that occurred Oct. 7, 2020, on Nebraska Highway 370 near the Interstate 80 bridge. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. that day, Bragg, who was driving a Chevy Equinox, tried to turn left from westbound Highway 370 onto Wickersham Boulevard.
Gregory Brennan, 58, of Omaha, who was driving a concrete truck, was headed east on Highway 370 through the same intersection. Bragg was turning at a flashing yellow light; Brennan had a green light.
When he saw the Equinox turn in front of his truck, Brennan swerved to avoid a collision, Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Michael Mills said. The truck clipped the back of the Equinox, causing the concrete truck to overturn.
Brennan was killed in the crash. Bragg sustained a broken wrist.
The crash was caught on video, Mills said. "The last thing you see is Mr. Brennan turning his wheel furiously to avoid a direct collision with Bragg's Equinox. If he hadn't have done that, he would have collided directly with the front area of the Equinox."
If Brennan had not taken evasive action, Mills said, "the defendant would have been killed in that crash."
What Brennan did was "heroic," Mills said.
Freeman ordered a presentence investigation and ordered Bragg to return on June 17 to be sentenced. Bragg faces a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.
