Truck driver who died in Sarpy County crash hailed as a hero

A concrete truck driver who was killed in a crash in Sarpy County last year was hailed as a hero Thursday after the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Garrett Bragg, 18, of Murdock, Nebraska, entered a no-contest plea to the charge. Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman then found Bragg guilty.

Bragg was charged after a crash that occurred Oct. 7, 2020, on Nebraska Highway 370 near the Interstate 80 bridge. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. that day, Bragg, who was driving a Chevy Equinox, tried to turn left from westbound Highway 370 onto Wickersham Boulevard.

Gregory Brennan, 58, of Omaha, who was driving a concrete truck, was headed east on Highway 370 through the same intersection. Bragg was turning at a flashing yellow light; Brennan had a green light.

When he saw the Equinox turn in front of his truck, Brennan swerved to avoid a collision, Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Michael Mills said. The truck clipped the back of the Equinox, causing the concrete truck to overturn.

Brennan was killed in the crash. Bragg sustained a broken wrist.