Someone recently caused considerable damage to the Central High School baseball field at Boyd Park in North Omaha by tearing out parts from the bleachers and ripping up turf with a vehicle.

Jerry Kreber, the school's baseball coach, reported the incident Saturday on Central baseball's Twitter page. He said parts of the bleachers were removed, and the batting cage and gates to the field at 4201 N. 16th St. were stolen.

Kreber posted photos of the destruction, including vehicle tracks from someone driving on the field. He said anyone who may have information about the incident should call police.

"The Central Baseball Mission Statement states that our purpose is to provide competitive baseball at an affordable price to kids of all ages," Kreber wrote. "This mission is impossible if our bleachers are getting cut up for scrap metal, our batting turtle stolen, our gates removed, and people driving in the outfield."

The rewards for reporting criminal behavior at the field, Kreber said, "include helping kids, sleeping well at night, and liking what you see in the mirror. Go Eagles!"

