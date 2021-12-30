Charge against Omaha police officer dismissed after he completes terms of his sentence

After completing the terms of his sentence, an Omaha police officer accused of threatening teenagers with a gun has had the criminal charge against him dropped.

Ja'Price Spears, 43, had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in connection with an incident at his Gretna home in April. He was sentenced to probation and fines with the condition that he could withdraw his plea to the disturbing the peace charge upon successful completion of that sentence.

A deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office supported the dismissal of the charge against Spears during a court appearance on Wednesday. The prosecutor told a judge that Spears, who initially was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony, successfully completed all of the terms of his sentence.

Spears, who was off duty at the time, drove after three youths who had been banging on various doors in his neighborhood near U.S. Highway 6 and Locust Street after midnight April 3. After the group hit Spears’ front door several times and ran away, Spears followed in his vehicle, Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said.