Charges filed against 30 out of 120 protesters arrested on Farnam Street bridge, city prosecutor said

About a quarter of the protesters who were arrested July 25 on the Farnam Street bridge after marching downtown have been charged with a crime.

Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said Tuesday that his office decided to file charges against roughly 30 protesters. Most of those people were charged with violating a city ordinance — obstructing a highway or public passage, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum punishment of six months in jail, a $500 fine or both. Some people face more serious charges.

Kuhse said he reviewed the arrests and filed charges in the cases where there was sufficient evidence. He declined to specify or detail the evidence.

“This is just the standard process that we always do in this office,” he said.

Omaha police arrested 125 people about two hours after a rally began in Turner Park at 30th and Farnam Streets. The event was organized by 23-year-old Alexander Matthews to show solidarity with protesters in Portland, Oregon, and demand justice for Omahan James Scurlock, who was shot and killed May 30 in Omaha’s Old Market after a protest.