Check out The World-Herald's 2017 series on Leslie Arnold by Henry J. Cordes.
* * *
He killed his parents in Omaha at age 16 and escaped from prison nearly a decade later. Then he simply vanished
The saga of Leslie Arnold would be an astonishing story even if that was all there was to tell. But what started off as a true crime drama would ultimately turn into a deeper mystery — one that still has authorities baffled today.
The ‘Boy Scout’ joins forces with a hardened con to plot a way out of the Nebraska State Penitentiary – and succeeds
How Leslie Arnold used a Groucho Marx mask and a World-Herald personal ad to escape from prison.
Five decades after escaping prison, the Omaha boy who killed his parents in 1958 remains a wanted man
Leslie Arnold is still listed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services as an inmate on escaped status — the last man to successfully escape from the penitentiary.
The card appears to have faded with time since being issued in Brazil nearly a half century ago. But there’s no question as to the identity of the American citizen who in December 1968 was registering with the Brazilian government as a resident alien.
50 years after the escape and nearly 25 years after my initial fascination, Henry Cordes is finally ready to share the mystery of Leslie Arnold.
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes