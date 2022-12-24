City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer

The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain.

In new filings this week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”

However, that former police officer told The World-Herald that he did not even talk to the juror until after the verdict came out.

After a four-day trial in September, a jury unanimously determined that former Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had been wrongly passed over for promotion to deputy chief because she had filed a discrimination complaint with the Mayor’s Office. The jury awarded Belcastro-Gonzalez a total of $700,000.

The city had filed a motion for a new trial in October, alleging juror misconduct and nullification, plus other issues dealing with the admissibility of evidence.

Peters wrote in a brief Wednesday that Oscar Dieguez, a former Omaha police officer, had contacted Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer, who testified in the September trial, and told him that he had a “friend on the jury.” The juror was not named in Peters’ filings, but she deduced which juror it likely was.

In court documents filed this month, Peters submitted Shaffer’s affidavit detailing the juror misconduct allegations. That affidavit is not available to the public be Peters filed it under restricted view because it contained unspecified confidential information, “including juror information.”

Peters wrote that the exact discussions between Dieguez and the juror are unknown and that “at this time, there is not overwhelming evidence,” which is why Peters requested an evidentiary hearing to listen to Dieguez and the juror.

“The Court can bring in Mr. Dieguez and the juror he spoke to and determine whether the conversation(s) were prejudicial and created an unfair process for the defendants, and whether those conversations improperly influenced (the juror) or whether those discussions were shared with the other jurors.”

Peters said the juror spoke to Dieguez or others during the trial and discussed the case, which would be a violation of the jury instructions.

Dieguez disputes that. He said he heard from a mutual friend about the juror who was assigned to the case and thought that was interesting but then didn’t contact the juror until after he saw an Omaha World-Herald article reporting the verdict.

“I saw your guys’ article, saying the verdict was out, and got ahold of them,” he said. “I didn’t speak to the juror until after the verdict came out.”

In an interview, Peters said it would be juror misconduct for an active juror to share what trial he or she was involved with. Peters said that Dieguez texted Shaffer on Sept. 7, the second day of the trial, that he knows one of the jurors.

“The only way that (Dieguez) could have known that was if a juror had told him that or told somebody they mutually know,” she said. “That in it of itself was a violation of (the juror) oath.”

Judges order jurors not to read outside information about a case or discuss it with other jurors or anyone outside of trial — requirements which are dropped once a verdict has been rendered. Many judges even instruct jurors to tell others who approach them about a case that they are a juror and therefore they cannot talk about it.

Responding to the city’s filings, Belcastro-Gonzalez’s attorney Tom White wrote that the city provided no evidence that juror misconduct or nullification occurred and that the city only said there “may” have been.

According to White’s recounting of the confidential Shaffer affidavit, Shaffer later contacted Dieguez on Sept. 13, the day after the jury rendered their verdict.

“Mr. Dieguez then relates he spoke to his friend who allegedly said that Mr. Shaffer’s testimony was sincere but that jurors did not like how things were handled after the errors were discovered and they had to send a message to the city,” White wrote in his brief.

White first argued that Shaffer’s affidavit is hearsay and then said that Shaffer never said he was aware of “any current or inappropriate communications with a juror.” And, White said, if Shaffer knew of the juror contacts during the trial, he did not report the matter or did not believe it was inappropriate.

White also questioned why the city didn’t provide an affidavit from Dieguez or supply the text communications.

When reached for comment, White said he wanted the Shaffer affidavit to be public.

“We want the record open because then the public can realize that the jury and the verdict were in no way compromised,” he said. “The public has every reason to trust the integrity of our court system here in Nebraska and the evidence will justify that trust.”

Shaffer declined to comment and referred questions to the City Attorney’s Office for further clarification.

In an email, City Attorney Matt Kuhse said the city’s legal arguments are sufficient comment.

“I would only add that the city is in the early stages of our appeal and there are other avenues that the city will pursue.”