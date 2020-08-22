City of Omaha asks for do-over after judge called appeal of LeClair's reinstatement 'frivolous'

The city’s latest plea to the judge prompted Omaha fire union attorney John Corrigan to ask two questions Friday:

1. What part of frivolous does the city not understand?

2. Is the city simply trying to string matters along to punish LeClair and keep him off the job?

“It’s not likely that the court, a few weeks later, is going to go, ‘You’re right, I was totally wrong,’ ” Corrigan said. “I don’t know what they’re doing — if they’re thinking they want to buy time to keep LeClair out of work as long as they possibly can?”

The city is simply exercising its rights for review, said Heidi Guttau, an attorney at the Baird Holm law firm, which is handling the matter on behalf of the city. The city’s motion argues that the arbitrator exceeded her authority and improperly reduced LeClair’s punishment, an argument Retelsdorf previously rejected.