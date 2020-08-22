City of Omaha asks for do-over after judge called appeal of LeClair's reinstatement 'frivolous'

Attorneys for the City of Omaha have filed a request for a judge to reconsider her conclusion that the city’s appeal of a fire union chief’s reinstatement was “frivolous.”
The city asked Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf to rescind her Aug. 3 order in which she rebuked the city for its appeal of an arbitrator’s decision to give Omaha firefighters union President Steve LeClair his job back.
In November 2018, LeClair put a forearm into the back of a Black woman at a bar and muttered “white power,” according to the woman.
LeClair, who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault, contends that he said “what white power?” in a clumsy attempt to point out the diversity of the crowd at Tiger Tom’s that night.
In November 2019, an arbitrator determined that termination was too extreme, citing LeClair’s spotless record, his service to the city and more lenient punishments the city imposed on other employees.
She reduced LeClair’s punishment to a five-day suspension. The city appealed.
In March, Retelsdorf upheld the arbitrator’s decision, in part because both the city and fire union had agreed to arbitration to resolve such matters. Then earlier this month, the judge ordered the city to pay the union’s legal fees, saying the appeal was “unjustified.”
The city’s latest plea to the judge prompted Omaha fire union attorney John Corrigan to ask two questions Friday:
1. What part of frivolous does the city not understand?
2. Is the city simply trying to string matters along to punish LeClair and keep him off the job?
“It’s not likely that the court, a few weeks later, is going to go, ‘You’re right, I was totally wrong,’ ” Corrigan said. “I don’t know what they’re doing — if they’re thinking they want to buy time to keep LeClair out of work as long as they possibly can?”
The city is simply exercising its rights for review, said Heidi Guttau, an attorney at the Baird Holm law firm, which is handling the matter on behalf of the city. The city’s motion argues that the arbitrator exceeded her authority and improperly reduced LeClair’s punishment, an argument Retelsdorf previously rejected.
“The whole purpose of post-judgment motions is to give a party an opportunity to ask the court to revisit issues in the opinion that the party believes are erroneous,” Guttau said. “In these times, the arbitrator’s holding that the City of Omaha cannot discharge one of its firefighters for physically assaulting a Black woman who rebuffed his advances is beyond comprehension. The appeal of the arbitrator’s decision and this post-judgment motion, which seek to protect citizens and uphold the City’s values, are certainly not frivolous.”
Corrigan says they are. And he says the union will continue to seek to have the city pay their fees to fight any frivolous court actions. So far, the judge has already awarded the union $16,000 for legal fees. And the city’s tab continues to grow: $250,000 and counting for the Baird Holm attorneys and $110,000 for back pay for LeClair (still accruing).
After Retelsdorf rules on the motion to reconsider in September, the city has indicated that it will appeal her decision to a higher court.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who had sparred with LeClair since her time on the City Council, issued a statement defending the time and taxpayer money spent on this case.
“There is always a cost to stand up for what you believe in,” she wrote. “What Steve LeClair did is wrong. There is only one victim in this case and it is not Steve LeClair. Although I am always concerned about spending taxpayer money, I believe that the circumstances and facts of this case dictate the need to stand up for my principles and the expenditure of taxpayer money is necessary.”
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275
