City of Omaha faces separate wrongful death lawsuits for red-light crash and bizarre trip and fall death

The families of two women killed in separate accidents in 2018 want the City of Omaha to pay for their deaths.

The city has moved to either deny the claims or dismiss the cases, saying it wasn’t at fault.

The lawsuits concern two Omaha women who died within three weeks of each other in October 2018.

In the first case, on Oct. 8, 2018, Patty Leahy was heading west on Grover Street when her car was T-boned by an unlicensed driver traveling north on 42nd Street. The driver, Tahjelle Jeffries, was driving without a license and ran a red light. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail for motor vehicle homicide and other charges.

Leahy, 25, an Omaha native who attended Boston College, had just gotten a job at Toast, a tech company that serves the restaurant industry, said the family’s attorney, Joe Howard. Howard said the family wants the intersection to be safer. The wrongful death lawsuit questions whether Jeffries had difficulty seeing the stoplight because of a pedestrian overpass that sits just south of the intersection.

