The City of Omaha is now on the hook to pay nearly $1 million to a police captain after a federal judge denied the city's motion for a new trial and approved $285,000 in attorney and witness fees.

In September after a four-day trial, a jury awarded Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez with $680,000 in lost wages and benefits plus $20,000 in other damages in her retaliation lawsuit against the city and Chief Todd Schmaderer. The jury sided with Belcastro-Gonzalez, who said she was wrongly bypassed for a promotion because of her previous complaints of gender discrimination and harassment within OPD.

The city filed a motion for a new trial in October, alleging juror misconduct and nullification, plus other issues dealing with the admissibility of evidence.

Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters requested an evidentiary hearing in December, alleging that one of the eight jurors "spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial."

However, that former police officer had told The World-Herald that he did not even talk to the juror until after the verdict came out.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon wrote that the city only speculated about juror misconduct and did not show actual evidence of it.

"The affidavit submitted in support of the City's juror misconduct allegation does not show that the jury heard extraneous information or that a third-party contact influenced deliberations," Bataillon wrote. "There is a dearth of reliable and admissible evidence of any inappropriate conversations or actions of the jury."

The judge also said evidence of jury nullification was lacking.

“A retrospective statement about a verdict ‘sending a message’ does not serve to establish that the jury disregarded the court’s instructions. … The Court declines to disturb the jury’s verdict under these circumstances," Bataillon wrote.

In an order filed last week, Bataillon ordered the city to pay Belcastro-Gonzalez nearly $279,000 for attorney fees and roughly $6,000 for expert witness fees.

Tom White, Belcastro-Gonzalez's attorney, said they were pleased with Bataillon's ruling.

"The decision is both fair and legally correct," White said. "Captain Gonzalez and her family have been so unfairly treated and gone through so much that this order is welcome vindication and it should give courage to any other woman who protests sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace."

City Attorney Matt Kuhse, in a statement, said that the city plans to appeal the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The City disagrees with the Court's latest ruling," Kuhse wrote. "There are a number of issues presented in these proceedings that warrant an appellate review."

Kuhse said those issues would be detailed in the city's appeal.

OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci, a department spokesman, declined to comment on Schmaderer's behalf and said the City Attorney's Office would address the matter.

Separately, Belcastro-Gonzalez had also contested her 2022 firing from the department. A third-party arbitrator found that the city violated its labor contract by not giving her proper notice before police interviewed her as part of an internal investigation.

Because of the arbitrator's decision in early January, Belcastro-Gonzalez returned to OPD on paid administrative leave and could face firing again.