City of Omaha to appeal judge's decision to toss out cases against protesters

The City of Omaha will appeal a judge's order that threw out charges against protesters on allegations that they blocked the Farnam Street bridge in July during a demonstration.
City prosecutor Matt Kuhse said he disagreed with Judge Marcena Hendrix's Nov. 25 conclusion that Omaha's city ordinance mirrors a similar St. Louis law that was declared unconstitutional and an affront to free speech.
Kuhse said the key difference between the two cities' ordinances is that St. Louis made it an almost automatic violation to be in the roadway, regardless of purpose. Omaha's ordinance, Kuhse argued, is constitutional because it focuses on anyone whose intent is to block the roadway. It is not just a blanket ban on gathering in the roadway, Kuhse said.
Hence his appeal. The case first will go to a Douglas County district judge. Kuhse hinted that it could go as far as the Nebraska Supreme Court for an ultimate decision.
"No. 1, I think a decision of this magnitude — declaring an ordinance unconstitutional — should work its way through our appellate court system," Kuhse said. "No. 2, I do not think these two (cities') ordinances are similar."
An attorney for the protesters said Hendrix was correct in her order and her analysis.
About 120 demonstrators, protesting the decision not to bring charges against a bar owner in the May 30 death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, had marched downtown to the courthouse and were on their way back to Turner Park when they were met by Omaha police on the Farnam Street bridge. Omaha police ordered them to disperse and then detained them and carted them to the Douglas County Jail.
Omaha attorney Jessica Douglas, who represented several protesters after being contacted by ACLU-Nebraska, said these kinds of protected-speech cases have kinship with Vietnam War-era protests. It's difficult to find recent case law on ordinances that bar the obstruction of a roadway, but Douglas and attorneys unearthed a similar case out of St. Louis.
In that case, 10,000 protesters gathered in St. Louis as part of the national March for Women a day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017. As the demonstration was wrapping up, a St. Louis police officer ordered a woman out of the roadway. When she went to talk to a police lieutenant about the order to disperse, she was cited for blocking the roadway. She was detained for nine hours.
After she sued, a federal judge wrote that the St. Louis obstructing-a-roadway law authorizes any police officer to end any type of speech on a street or sidewalk “at any time for any reason, whether he dislikes a speaker’s message or simply wants her to hurry up.”
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that the ordinance was so broad that it could be violated by everyday activities, and could apply to schoolchildren blocking a sidewalk, two neighbors who stand and converse in a residential street or a neighborhood block party.
“The ordinance applies virtually everywhere a pedestrian might be present in public in the city,” the opinion states.
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275,
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.