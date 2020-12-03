City of Omaha to appeal judge's decision to toss out cases against protesters

The City of Omaha will appeal a judge's order that threw out charges against protesters on allegations that they blocked the Farnam Street bridge in July during a demonstration.

City prosecutor Matt Kuhse said he disagreed with Judge Marcena Hendrix's Nov. 25 conclusion that Omaha's city ordinance mirrors a similar St. Louis law that was declared unconstitutional and an affront to free speech.

Kuhse said the key difference between the two cities' ordinances is that St. Louis made it an almost automatic violation to be in the roadway, regardless of purpose. Omaha's ordinance, Kuhse argued, is constitutional because it focuses on anyone whose intent is to block the roadway. It is not just a blanket ban on gathering in the roadway, Kuhse said.

Hence his appeal. The case first will go to a Douglas County district judge. Kuhse hinted that it could go as far as the Nebraska Supreme Court for an ultimate decision.

"No. 1, I think a decision of this magnitude — declaring an ordinance unconstitutional — should work its way through our appellate court system," Kuhse said. "No. 2, I do not think these two (cities') ordinances are similar."

An attorney for the protesters said Hendrix was correct in her order and her analysis.