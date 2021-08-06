City of Omaha, which has spent $418K in legal fees, loses another appeal in LeClair case

Justice Jonathan Papik wrote in the opinion: "While we do not minimize or condone the acts LeClair admitted to, much less those he was accused of, all that we are empowered to do is determine whether one of the narrow grounds on which courts may vacate arbitration awards applies."

John Corrigan, LeClair's attorney, said Friday's ruling will "make whole a wound" that has been festering for nearly three years, as LeClair has been off the job.

"This fight is over — Steve's going back to work," said Corrigan, who said it could be a month before his client is back to work.

Bernard in den Bosch, a deputy city attorney, said the $418,000 the city has paid in legal fees through Friday covered the arbitration, district court and Supreme Court proceedings. More fees are likely to be assessed as attorneys review Friday’s order.

The Professional Fire Fighters Association contended in a statement Friday that the city will be responsible for nearly $1 million after legal expenses as well as back wages, healthcare costs and retirement obligations owed to LeClair.

The city and the union each will pay its own legal fees, per the Supreme Court's ruling.