City of Omaha, which has spent $418K in legal fees, loses another appeal in LeClair case

The embattled president of the Omaha firefighters union will soon be back on the clock, nearly three years after he was fired following an allegation that he struck and made a racist remark toward a Black woman.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday largely rejected an appeal by the City of Omaha to prevent Steve LeClair from returning to his fire union post. The decision capped a legal saga that has included multiple appeals and, as of Friday, cost Omaha taxpayers $418,000 in legal fees.
The high court ruled that a district court judge made the right decision last year when she upheld a third-party arbitrator's decision that LeClair should be suspended for five days over the incident, rather than terminated.
In November 2018, LeClair put his forearm into the back of a Black woman at Tiger Tom’s Pub in north-central Omaha and muttered "white power," according to the woman who reported the matter.
LeClair, who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault, contended that he said "what white power?" in a clumsy attempt to point out the diversity of the crowd at the bar that night.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert — who had sparred with LeClair since her time on the City Council and fought his reinstatement at every legal turn — said in a statement Friday that she was "greatly disappointed in the decision of the Nebraska Supreme Court to give Steve LeClair his job back."
Nonetheless, she said she accepted the court's decision, but maintained that his termination was justified.
"The criminal acts that led to LeClair’s termination are reprehensible. Assaulting a woman of color and using a racially charged statement while doing so is inexcusable,” she said. "This type of behavior is unacceptable for anyone and, even more so, for a firefighter who is supposed to protect the public."
LeClair has been a firefighter for the City of Omaha since 2002. He has been the head of the fire union since 2009.
A year after the bar encounter, an arbitrator out of the Kansas City area determined that LeClair’s termination was too extreme, citing his spotless record, his service to the city and more lenient punishments the city imposed on other employees.
The city appealed the arbitrator's decision, but in March 2020, Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf upheld the arbitrator's decision, in part because both the city and fire union had agreed to arbitration to resolve such matters.
In August 2020, Retelsdorf ordered the city to pay the union's legal fees after calling the appeal "frivolous." Later that month, the city asked Retelsdorf to rescind her order.
In the ruling released Friday, the Supreme Court wrote that the city's motion to vacate the order was meritless, but not frivolous. As a result, the high court reversed Retelsdorf's order that the city should pay for the union's attorney fees and costs, "but "otherwise affirm(ed) the decision of the district court."
Justice Jonathan Papik wrote in the opinion: "While we do not minimize or condone the acts LeClair admitted to, much less those he was accused of, all that we are empowered to do is determine whether one of the narrow grounds on which courts may vacate arbitration awards applies."
John Corrigan, LeClair's attorney, said Friday's ruling will "make whole a wound" that has been festering for nearly three years, as LeClair has been off the job.
"This fight is over — Steve's going back to work," said Corrigan, who said it could be a month before his client is back to work.
Bernard in den Bosch, a deputy city attorney, said the $418,000 the city has paid in legal fees through Friday covered the arbitration, district court and Supreme Court proceedings. More fees are likely to be assessed as attorneys review Friday’s order.
The Professional Fire Fighters Association contended in a statement Friday that the city will be responsible for nearly $1 million after legal expenses as well as back wages, healthcare costs and retirement obligations owed to LeClair.
The city and the union each will pay its own legal fees, per the Supreme Court's ruling.
"As firefighters sworn to protect the citizens of Omaha, our focus has and will always remain on how best to utilize city resources to keep our community safe," the union said. "It is unfortunate that Omaha decision-makers abandoned that focus and instead wasted valuable taxpayer money on unnecessary litigation."
“Steve LeClair has dedicated his life advocating for the fair treatment of firefighters and all workers,” the union wrote. “At the end of the day, we are glad to have closure on this issue and happy for Steve and his family.”
