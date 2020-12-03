City of Omaha will appeal judge's decision to toss out cases against protesters

The City of Omaha will appeal a judge’s order that threw out charges against protesters on allegations that they blocked the Farnam Street bridge during a July demonstration.
City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said he disagreed with Judge Marcena Hendrix’s Nov. 25 conclusion that Omaha’s city ordinance mirrors a similar St. Louis law that was declared unconstitutional and an affront to free speech.
Kuhse said the key difference between the two cities’ ordinances is that St. Louis made it an almost automatic violation to be in the roadway, regardless of purpose. Omaha’s ordinance, Kuhse argued, is constitutional because it focuses on anyone whose intent is to block the roadway. It is not a blanket ban on gathering in the roadway, Kuhse said.
Hence his appeal. The case will first go to a Douglas County district judge. Kuhse hinted that the city could go as far as the Nebraska Supreme Court for an ultimate decision.
“No. 1, I think a decision of this magnitude — declaring an ordinance unconstitutional — should work its way through our appellate court system,” he said. “No. 2, I do not think these two (cities’) ordinances are similar.”
An attorney for the protesters said Hendrix was correct in her order and her analysis.
About 120 demonstrators, protesting the decision not to bring charges against a bar owner in the May 30 death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, had marched downtown to the courthouse and were on their way back to Turner Park when they were met by Omaha police on the Farnam Street bridge. Police ordered them to disperse, then detained them and carted them to the Douglas County Jail.
Omaha attorney Jessica Douglas, who represented several protesters after being contacted by the ACLU of Nebraska, said these kinds of protected speech cases have kinship with Vietnam War-era protests. It’s difficult to find recent case law on ordinances that bar the obstruction of a roadway, but Douglas and other attorneys unearthed a similar case out of St. Louis.
In that case, 10,000 protesters gathered in St. Louis as part of the national Women’s March a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.
As the demonstration was wrapping up, a St. Louis police officer ordered a woman out of the roadway. When she went to talk to a police lieutenant about the order to disperse, she was cited for blocking the roadway. She was detained for nine hours.
After she sued, a federal judge wrote that the St. Louis ordinance authorizes any police officer to end any type of speech on a street or sidewalk “at any time for any reason, whether he dislikes a speaker’s message or simply wants her to hurry up.”
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that the ordinance was so broad that it could be violated by everyday activities and could apply to schoolchildren blocking a sidewalk, neighbors who stand and converse in a residential street or a neighborhood block party.
“The ordinance applies virtually everywhere a pedestrian might be present in public in the city,” the ruling says.
Attorneys for St. Louis argued that police broadly allow and accommodate protests but enforce the ordinance when violence or other circumstances warrant a directive to disperse. Autrey wrote that he could not uphold an ordinance he found unconstitutional just because the city promised to use it responsibly.
In similar ways, Douglas said, Omaha police have pointed to the notion that they allow peaceful protests.
Responding to the July 25 march, Omaha police said the protesters had not applied for a permit to demonstrate. After the group walked through parts of downtown, police ordered marchers out of the street.
Police then arrested 120 of the protesters and took them to the county jail. A computer glitch and the sheer number of arrests meant that protesters spent hours overnight and into the next day waiting to be booked and released.
Of the 120 protesters who were jailed, about 25 still faced charges at the time of Hendrix’s order. Kuhse’s office declined to file charges on many; others went through a diversion program.
Kuhse argues that the ordinance is constitutional because it focuses on whether the protesters intended to block the roadway. If that was their intent, he said, their actions would amount to a misdemeanor. Therefore, Kuhse said, the case posed a factual issue, rather than a constitutional one.
Douglas said the arrests fail on both factual and constitutional grounds. She and attorney Brent Bloom said the protesters weren’t blocking Farnam Street until Omaha police confronted them. Even then, Douglas said, many protesters believed that the police had gathered to escort them the few blocks back to Turner Park.
Douglas said there were far-reaching effects. Some lost jobs. All lost their freedom, for a time.
“This has real consequences,” she said. “For something that you typically get a fine for, the harm here was spending 12 to 15 hours in jail, in the middle of a pandemic.
“And there’s the chilling effect. Some people might be afraid to exercise their right to protest because they fear the consequences of doing so.”
This report includes material from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
