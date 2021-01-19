City, police officials announce 'restorative justice' diversion program in Omaha

After last summer's protests, Omaha officials quickly put together a diversion program for 11 youths and five adults charged with low-level offenses related to the demonstrations.
The participants spoke with officers about what occurred during the arrests, but also shared their personal struggles with racial injustice, discrimination or economic equity.
Omaha Deputy Police Chief Michele Bang participated in those meetings and said the conversations were impactful.
"That's the main thing I took away from that, to be authentic and present when the person is speaking and also provide an authentic response to our point of view and why we may have done what we did," she said.
Bang, along with Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, Mayor Jean Stothert and other city officials, announced Tuesday that the city will expand the August trial run of the Restorative Justice Program to a six-month pilot program, with all fully in support of the project. If deemed successful, officials said it would become a permanent diversion option for eligible defendants facing misdemeanor charges so they can avoid a criminal conviction.
To successfully complete the program, participants must take a four-hour class, complete 12 hours of community service at local organizations, commit no other crimes for six months and have a final check-in with the city's Human Rights and Relations department, which is overseeing the program. After that, the charges will be dropped, and the record sealed.
Officers who were involved in the defendant's arrest or other patrol officers will take part in the classes, too, to foster an open discussion.
Assistant Human Rights and Relations Director Gerald Kuhn will help teach the class, which focuses on humanizing both offenders and officers beyond their titles. Attendees will learn their defense mechanisms and what factors trigger them.
"Participants will come away with a map that shows the incident, how they were harmed, how they harmed the community and some tools that they can take away on how to not have this series of events happen again," Kuhn said.
He said the program will be "invaluable" if it helps only one person better understand their actions and policing and improve their life.
Bang said the program could lead to better interactions with police.
"It's a good thing for officers — we get to see these people not in crisis, not at their worst," she said.
Stothert said that as of now, the program will not cost the city any additional money and participants will not be charged a fee. But officials will evaluate if they need to hire someone if the program becomes permanent.
Potential participants could be referred to the program by their own attorney, the city prosecutor's office or the officers who arrested them, said Matt Kuhse, the interim city attorney. Currently, officials have identified up to 35 people with pending cases who could choose to complete the diversion program. Those who are eligible face misdemeanors such as resisting arrest, obstruction or disorderly conduct, and have little to no criminal record.
Kuhse said studies show that diversion programs are successful in reducing recidivism and imparting life lessons. About 69% of participants successfully completed the criminal diversion program in 2019 for offenders facing minor in possession, shoplifting or marijuana charges, he said.
Schmaderer said his officers are already volunteering to attend the classes or suggesting potential applicants that they had arrested, thereby offering to also join the class.
"I feel as chief, on a micro basis with individual offenders and on a macro basis, that police-community relations will improve and continue to be strong with the Restorative Justice Program, while still maintaining accountability for those who do wrong. So it's a win-win," he said.
Franklin Thompson, the City's Human Rights and Relations director, acknowledged Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day and said the timing is right for the diversion program.
"Philosophically, it's the right thing to do, and it's the thing to do because society is demanding it. If we don't do this, we'll be in trouble," he said. "I do believe it will send a message to the Omaha community that we don't just tell you and talk down to you, we're wanting to communicate and have authentic dialogue."
