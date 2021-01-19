City, police officials announce 'restorative justice' diversion program in Omaha

Officers who were involved in the defendant's arrest or other patrol officers will take part in the classes, too, to foster an open discussion.

Assistant Human Rights and Relations Director Gerald Kuhn will help teach the class, which focuses on humanizing both offenders and officers beyond their titles. Attendees will learn their defense mechanisms and what factors trigger them.

"Participants will come away with a map that shows the incident, how they were harmed, how they harmed the community and some tools that they can take away on how to not have this series of events happen again," Kuhn said.

He said the program will be "invaluable" if it helps only one person better understand their actions and policing and improve their life.

Bang said the program could lead to better interactions with police.

"It's a good thing for officers — we get to see these people not in crisis, not at their worst," she said.

Stothert said that as of now, the program will not cost the city any additional money and participants will not be charged a fee. But officials will evaluate if they need to hire someone if the program becomes permanent.