Cold case: Omaha police nab gang member in 2013 murder; he's a suspect in 2 others

Turner is a suspect in an additional shooting death after Vaughn’s, a law enforcement official has said. However, authorities have refused to identify that case.

The Vaughn case has remained unsolved since Oct. 18, 2013, when he was found dead inside a car outside an apartment complex at 23rd and Vinton Streets in South Omaha. His body was discovered about 9:40 p.m. on that Friday.

Omaha Police Detective Dave Schneider, who is charge of the department’s cold-case unit, dove into the case this year. He declined Tuesday to comment on alleged motive or what led to the arrest, the second on a cold case this year.

Turner has been in the Maricopa County Jail for a year, though it is not clear why. He was scheduled to be released on Thursday but will now be brought to Omaha to face the murder charge.

“The importance of continuing to work on these cases, and having the community’s help is crucial,” Omaha Police Deputy Chief Ken Kanger said. “It is extremely important to hold individuals responsible for these heinous acts. We will always continue to work hard for the families and the community and want them to know we are doing all we can to solve these cases.”