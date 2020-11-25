Columbus man in serious condition after being shot in Council Bluffs

A Columbus, Nebraska, man was shot in Council Bluffs Wednesday night.

At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near North 35th and Interstate 29. They found 24-year-old Daquon Berry down in a parking lot east of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Berry was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact this Council Bluffs police at 712-328-4728 or they may call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.