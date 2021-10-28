Construction of new, larger Sarpy County jail remains on track

The current jail, built in 1989, was designed to hold about 150 people, according to Ryan Mahr, the head of the Sarpy County Department of Corrections. The new lockup is designed to hold close to 360.

Before the pandemic, during which the jail population dropped, the existing jail was consistently overcrowded and often held more than 200 inmates. The last few months, Mahr said, the average daily population has started slowly trending upward again, and there were 155 inmates in the current jail as of Tuesday morning.

Stubenhofer-Barrett said the jail had already hit its maximum capacity by the early 1990s, and that the county started investing in programs such as work release and pretrial release. There are between 200 and 300 people on the average day in such "alternatives to incarceration," which also include programs such as mental health diversion and mental health case management, she said.

Once the new jail opens, the county will still put a big focus on programs, she said.