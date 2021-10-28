Construction of new, larger Sarpy County jail remains on track

After their weekly meeting Tuesday, Sarpy County Board members donned hard hats and neon vests.
They headed to the construction site next door, where crews have erected the skeleton of a new jail in recent months. Construction remains on track to wrap up in December 2022, according to Jake Tietgen, lead project manager.
Tietgen described the new facility as about 25% finished. The jail is expected to be operational in early 2023, according to county spokesperson Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett.
Crews broke ground in the spring. They cleared the site and have completed some underground work — laying pilings, plumbing and electric — and stood up structural beams and an elevator shaft. Next, observers will start seeing walls go up, said Stubenhofer-Barrett.
In April, the County Board approved a guaranteed maximum construction price of $69.4 million with JE Dunn. The facility was designed by DLR Group.
The new 150,000-square-foot jail, on the county’s campus near 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 370, is aimed at easing overcrowding and will have more space for programming and services to help people experiencing mental health challenges.
The current jail, built in 1989, was designed to hold about 150 people, according to Ryan Mahr, the head of the Sarpy County Department of Corrections. The new lockup is designed to hold close to 360.
Before the pandemic, during which the jail population dropped, the existing jail was consistently overcrowded and often held more than 200 inmates. The last few months, Mahr said, the average daily population has started slowly trending upward again, and there were 155 inmates in the current jail as of Tuesday morning.
Stubenhofer-Barrett said the jail had already hit its maximum capacity by the early 1990s, and that the county started investing in programs such as work release and pretrial release. There are between 200 and 300 people on the average day in such "alternatives to incarceration," which also include programs such as mental health diversion and mental health case management, she said.
Once the new jail opens, the county will still put a big focus on programs, she said.
One example of efforts aimed at rehabilitation: The county is partnering with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to establish Nebraska’s first forensic psychiatry fellowship. UNMC will provide one psychiatrist a year to assess and treat inmates with mental illnesses, with the goal of setting them on a path that doesn’t lead back to jail. An estimated 25% of inmates would benefit from such services, officials have said. The goal is for that program to be up and running shortly after the new facility is scheduled to open, according to Stubenhofer-Barrett.