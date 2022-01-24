Copper wiring thefts in Omaha will cost city more than $170,000 to fix

Manhole covers also stolen

​Copper wiring isn't the only city property that's been stolen recently.

Steve Andersen, Omaha's sewer maintenance manager, said roughly 50 manhole covers have been stolen within the last few months, mostly in northeast Omaha.

Scrap metal prices have increased, which usually leads to a rise in thefts of such items, Andersen said.

"It's been tough sourcing the number of manholes needed," he said.

A new manhole cover costs about $125, and with labor, the price reaches $500, he said. Officials have had to look elsewhere, like Kansas City, to supply the manholes.

At least one person has recently been arrested in connection with some of the thefts, Andersen said.

A resident found that her doorbell camera captured a manhole cover theft and notified the city and shared the video. Someone recognized the truck, and police arrested the person, Andersen said.