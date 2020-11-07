Corrections Department investigating 'suspicious' death of 20-year-old inmate

An inmate's death at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Friday evening is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Corrections, according to a press release.

Staff members found 20-year-old Kevin Carter unresponsive and covered with a sheet on the floor of the cell he shared with one other inmate.

Director Scott Frakes said the investigations are still preliminary.

“The initial indications are that this death is suspicious," he said. "We will know more as witnesses are interviewed in the coming days.”

Carter had been serving a six- to nine-year sentence for charges out of Douglas County, including terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He began serving his sentence in December 2019.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.