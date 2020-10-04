Could Jake Gardner have been captured before he killed himself?

“I had an investigator (Gassaway) do the affidavit and request the warrant,” Franklin said. “Now why the warrant was not issued — I don’t issue warrants.”

District Judge James Gleason, who was assigned the Gardner case, signed off on Gassaway’s affidavit for an arrest warrant. But there’s no evidence in the court file that he signed off on an actual warrant. There’s a critical distinction between those two documents: An affidavit lists the probable cause for the arrest. A warrant must be issued to actually authorize law enforcement to arrest the indicted defendant.

Had Gleason signed an actual warrant, court staff would have handled its issuance.

Approached in a courthouse hallway and asked twice about attempts to get a warrant for Gardner, Gleason didn’t look at a reporter and kept walking.

The warrant would have been relayed to the Omaha Police Department and then inserted into a national database that is available to every law enforcement agency in the country. The Omaha Metro Area Task Force would have either traveled to arrest Gardner or would have arranged to have a fugitive unit in Oregon do so.

All of that could have been done within hours of the warrant being issued — and all of it could have been done before the indictment was publicized.