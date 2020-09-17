Council Bluffs bookie sentenced to 3 years' probation for filing false tax return

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to three years' probation for filing a false tax return.

Tony Merksick’s sentencing includes special conditions that he not gamble while on probation and that the first year of probation be served in home confinement. Merksick, 43, was also ordered to pay $100,285 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

Merksick operated an online bookkeeping operation for gambling, and in 2009 created TJM Enterprises Inc. for the purposes of reporting a portion of that income from the gambling operation to facilitate obtaining loans, mortgages and other financing.

In 2012, Merksick reported TJM Enterprises had gross receipts of $163,249. The investigation revealed that TJM Enterprises’ gross receipts for 2012 were $501,073. In 2013, he reported $150,957, but TJM Enterprises’ gross receipts for 2013 were $233,521.

The resulting tax loss for 2012 and 2013 was $100,285, according to the press release.

