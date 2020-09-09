 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs man accused of bringing Molotov cocktail to Omaha protest charged in federal court
0 comments

Council Bluffs man accused of bringing Molotov cocktail to Omaha protest charged in federal court

A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man accused of bringing a Molotov cocktail to an Omaha protest in May has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The man was arrested at protest May 31 in downtown Omaha. United States Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson has ordered the man to remain in custody until trial. Court documents indicate the judge cited the lengthy potential prison sentence among other reasons for not setting a bail amount.

This case is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert