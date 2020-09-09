Council Bluffs man accused of bringing Molotov cocktail to Omaha protest charged in federal court

A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man accused of bringing a Molotov cocktail to an Omaha protest in May has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The man was arrested at protest May 31 in downtown Omaha. United States Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson has ordered the man to remain in custody until trial. Court documents indicate the judge cited the lengthy potential prison sentence among other reasons for not setting a bail amount.

This case is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

