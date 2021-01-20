Council Bluffs man gets prison term for Molotov cocktail at Omaha protest

A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for bringing a Molotov cocktail to an Omaha protest.

Steven M. Fitch, 25, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher.

Fitch was caught with the Molotov cocktail on May 31. It was the third night of protests in Omaha following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. At the previous night's protest, an Omaha man was fatally shot in a confrontation with a bar owner.

Fred Winston, special agent in charge of ATF’s Kansas City Field Division, said in a statement Wednesday that the case demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement to apprehend those who would inject violence into peaceful protests.

Omaha police stopped Fitch at the corner of 15th and Jackson Streets. He had the Molotov cocktail — a glass bottle containing clear liquid and a gasoline-soaked red rag stuffed in the top — in his front pants pocket. He also had several lighters in his pocket.

A Molotov cocktail is considered a firearm under the National Firearms Act, and Fitch was convicted of being in possession of a destructive device. When he is released from prison, he'll serve three years of supervised release.