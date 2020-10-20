Council Bluffs man ordered held without bail in connection with fatal shooting of Bellevue teen

A 21-year-old Council Bluffs man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bellevue resident.

Rashaun J. Faison was charged in Sarpy County Court with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12. Bellevue police said Zalopany, a student at Bellevue East High School, was killed in the 1000 block of West 31st Avenue.

Davion D. Snider, 18, of Bellevue is also charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Police said 16-year-old male, who has not been named, was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center in connection with Zalopany’s death.

Faison and Snider were also were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony and suspicion of robbery, but they have not been charged with either offense. According to Facebook posts and a GoFundme page by Zalopany’s family, the teen was at his mother’s home when the shooting occurred.

“My baby, he is in heaven, my angel,” his mother, Kuuleilani Zalopany, posted on Facebook.