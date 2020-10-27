Council Bluffs man pleads guilty to being in possession of Molotov cocktail during Omaha protests

A 25-year-old Council Bluffs man accused of bringing a Molotov cocktail to an Omaha protest in May pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a destructive device Tuesday.

Steven M. Fitch was arrested at a protest May 31 in downtown Omaha. His sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 20, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Omaha police officers who searched Fitch near 15th and Jackson Streets found the Molotov cocktail in Fitch’s front pants pocket. It consisted of a glass bottle with gasoline inside and a red rag protruding out of the opening. Fitch also had several lighters in his front pants pocket, according to the press release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms determined that the Molotov cocktail device was not registered to Fitch as required by the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Photos: Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.