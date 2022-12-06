Council Bluffs man sentenced to federal prison for transporting explosives

A Council Bluffs man will serve two years in federal prison for planting explosives at an Omaha residence.
Ricky Wynn, 61, was sentenced Friday in federal court for transporting explosive materials with intent to injure, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.
On Jan. 30, Omaha police officers and fire crews were sent to a residence near 39th and Y Streets on a report of multiple suspicious packages, according to court documents. The investigation found that 13 explosive devices, 12 of which were Molotov cocktails, were found around a vehicle and detached garage at the residence.
The last device contained an energetic powder, nails and screws and it appeared the wick to the device had been lit but failed to detonate.
The residents at the Omaha address told investigators that they had previously been granted a protection order against Wynn, whom they had a prior dispute with.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search Wynn's Council Bluffs apartment, garage and vehicle on Feb. 2. During the search, investigators found evidence that Wynn had assembled the devices there before placing them at the Omaha residence, according to court documents.
After serving two years in federal prison, Wynn will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
