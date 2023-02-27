More than four years after an Omaha man was shot, killed and sunk in the Missouri River, his killer was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to a reduced manslaughter charge.
On Tuesday, 33-year-old Dalton Dukes was sentenced to 19 years and 11 months in prison for the 2019 killing of Joseph Hellman. Dukes is also serving a 17 year federal sentence after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine conspiracy charge in late 2019.
Dukes was initially charged in 2020 with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. In January, the murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal. The other two counts were dropped in exchange for his no contest plea to manslaughter.
According to prosecutors, the killing stemmed from a botched drug deal. In January 2019, Hellman, 37, sold Dukes one pound of methamphetamine in exchange for about $800, iPads and a Michael Kors watch.
People are also reading…
Dukes had planned to use the meth to pay off some of his own debts, according to prosecutors, but he quickly realized that it was counterfeit.
On Jan. 29, Dukes went to confront Hellman at a home near 39th and Fort Streets with his girlfriend and other associates. Dukes wanted to pistol-whip and rob Hellman, according to witnesses.
Instead, people in the house at the time heard a "scuffle" and a single gunshot. Dukes left the home with Hellman's body, drove to an Iowa campground and sunk the vehicle in the Missouri River.
Hellman's body has not been recovered.
At Tuesday's hearing, Dukes' attorney Michael Bianchi said that these kinds of killings are an "unfortunate possibility" in the drug trade. Bianchi stated that Dukes had struggled with substance abuse issues since the age of 12, beginning with alcohol and later morphing into an addiction to meth.
Dukes did not speak at the hearing.
Prosecutors argued that Dukes' criminal history, which included convictions for arson and domestic assault, put him at a high risk for re-offense. In a brief statement, Hellman's sister told the judge through tears that her family wants justice.
"I'm not saying he was the best person in the world, but he was a human being," she said of her brother. "This was inhumane."
Judge Russell Derr agreed. In handing down the sentence, he noted that Dukes' criminal record was "really atrocious."
Dukes will receive 1,097 days of credit for time served. Tuesday's sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the federal sentence, meaning that Dukes will not begin to serve time on this conviction until the other sentence is finished.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting that critically injured a 33-year-old man in Omaha.
One person was critically injured in a shooting near 24th and Leavenworth Streets Wednesday afternoon.
An Omaha man will serve four years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon.
A 12-year-old southwest Iowa child was arrested after threats were made about a shooting at Fremont-Mills School in Tabor, Iowa.
The City of Omaha is now on the hook to pay nearly $1 million to a police captain after a federal judge denied the city's motion for a new trial and approved $285,000 in attorney and witness fees.
The mother of Ryan Larsen, who disappeared in 2021 at the age of 11, argued in court Tuesday that circumstances point toward him no longer being alive.
Blake W. Miller, 19, was sentenced to four years of probation for pointing a .22 rifle at his best friend Tanner Farrell on March 12 and pulling the trigger, killing him.
The woman told police that her neighbor confronted her over their kids' disagreement before striking her in the head with a metal bar, police said.
Milagros Lopez, 23, of Omaha, died at the Nebraska Medical Center after being found in alley behind her home near 23rd and Castelar Streets around 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.
A 20-year-old inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha was reported missing Sunday night.
A 75-year-old inmate at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln died on Friday.
A 19-year-old man went to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday after being shot during a large gathering in North Omaha.
An Omaha man was arrested Friday after his home was searched earlier this month as part of a child exploitation investigation.
A security guard at Northwest High School has been charged with sexually abusing a student at the school, according to court documents.
The Omaha Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman found in a South Omaha alley on Thursday morning.
A Lincoln man was convicted in federal court Wednesday for possessing child pornography while on parole for sexually assaulting a child.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was sentenced to nine months in prison on a misdemeanor charge of civil rights conspiracy for harassing and stalking his estranged wife's new boyfriend.
Inmate Dakota Parrott, 30, was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Friday.
James "Jim" Muhlbauer, a Kansas City police officer who was born and raised in Omaha, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.
The U.S. government fined Packers Sanitation Services $1.5 million this week for illegally employing minors, including at three meatpacking plants in Nebraska.