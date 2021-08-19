Council Bluffs man shot in eye with pepper ball files federal lawsuit against Sarpy County

The Council Bluffs man who was shot in the eye with a pepper ball while at a May 2020 Omaha protest has filed a federal lawsuit against Sarpy County, Sheriff Jeff Davis and four deputies.

In the lawsuit filed this week, Adam Keup alleges that Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies were not trained to use pepper ball guns and their negligence in doing so violated Keup’s constitutional rights. Keup says he has been left with permanent damage to his right eye, rendering it “functionally blind and effectively useless.”

He is seeking an unspecified amount of money for his medical care, compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys’ and other fees.

Davis declined to comment and referred questions to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, a Sarpy County spokeswoman, said the county would not comment on a pending legal matter.

Keup told The World-Herald in June that he has suffered not just physical pain but emotional and mental grief from having to adapt to his new disability.