Council Bluffs man shot in eye with pepper ball files federal lawsuit against Sarpy County

The Council Bluffs man who was shot in the eye with a pepper ball while at a May 2020 Omaha protest has filed a federal lawsuit against Sarpy County, Sheriff Jeff Davis and four deputies.
In the lawsuit filed this week, Adam Keup alleges that Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies were not trained to use pepper ball guns and their negligence in doing so violated Keup’s constitutional rights. Keup says he has been left with permanent damage to his right eye, rendering it “functionally blind and effectively useless.”
He is seeking an unspecified amount of money for his medical care, compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys’ and other fees.
Davis declined to comment and referred questions to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, a Sarpy County spokeswoman, said the county would not comment on a pending legal matter.
Keup told The World-Herald in June that he has suffered not just physical pain but emotional and mental grief from having to adapt to his new disability.
Keup went to the May 29, 2020, protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets about 11:30 p.m. with his partner, Grady Brodigan, who wanted to go there to take photos. The protest was held after George Floyd was killed by a then-Minneapolis police officer and as rallies sparked by Floyd’s death were held nationwide.
Much of the 2,000-person crowd had long dissipated after law enforcement used tear gas and pepper balls to clear the main thoroughfare.
Keup and Brodigan arrived near the Walgreens at 72nd and Cass Streets. Keup has said he was standing on a sidewalk on Cass Street about 100 feet away from law enforcement and peaceful protesters, watching Brodigan taking photos.
Keup said four Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies wearing riot gear walked through the parking lot toward him. One deputy fired his pepper ball gun and struck Keup twice — in the right eye and in the shoulder.
According to the lawsuit, the deputy “approached Mr. Keup and apologized for shooting him in the eye.”
The lawsuit says deputies took Keup behind a police line, where an unidentified deputy poured water from a bottle into his eye without his consent, after an Omaha Fire Department paramedic recommended Keup do so.
“Water flushing is not an approved medical procedure for treating pepper balls exploding into an eyeball,” Keup’s attorney, Brian Fahey, wrote in the 11-page lawsuit. “The water flushing activated the chemical agent embedded in Mr. Keup’s eye, causing additional extreme pain.”
Brodigan then took Keup to the emergency room, where medical staff scraped the chemical from his swollen eye for several hours to try to remove as much as possible, the lawsuit says.
Keup today has scar tissue that blocks nearly all his vision except for some “peripheral light perception.” He has said that it’s difficult to perform daily minor tasks because of pain, double vision and flashing light. He fears one day his eye may need to be removed.
The lawsuit says that Davis did not train his deputies to use the “less lethal” pepper ball guns before handing them out at the protest, nor did he teach crowd-control tactics.
Fahey wrote that the assault on Keup violated his First, Fourth and 14th Amendment rights to assemble and observe the protest peaceably.
“Mr. Keup fears further retaliation in the future in violations of the First Amendment if he continues to observe, record, or otherwise participate in constitutionally protected activity,” the lawsuit states. “The conduct of these (deputies) was inherently dangerous, and conducted in direct violation of Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office policies.”
Photos: Third night of protest in Omaha amid a new curfew
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protest Sunday
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protests
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protests
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protest Damage
Protests
Protests
Protests
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH