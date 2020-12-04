Council Bluffs mom reports young daughter was lured into the woods and assaulted by peers

A Facebook post shared more than 900 times by midmorning Friday displays images of a girl appearing to be brutalized by two other children in a wooded area.
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating.
The post, made Thursday by Amy Foust Roane, says that two girls who attend Kirn Middle School were at a sleepover with her daughter when they lured the daughter into the woods under the pretense of meeting another person.
“(She) quickly realized it was a set-up and the girls began beating her,” Roane wrote. “I can’t go into many details as we’re pressing charges but in the video the girls are seen laughing and hugging as (she) lays, bleeding on the ground behind them ... they are sick.
“Both girls fooled both myself and (Roane's daughter), I never saw this coming from either girl.”
One image shows a girl hunched over in the dark with blood appearing to pour from her head. Other images show the alleged attackers standing over the girl, with one appearing to be kicking the girl. Still others show them smiling, hugging and throwing up peace signs.
Roane said in her post that the person who shot the video is an 18-year old woman. The Nonpareil reached out to Roane, who wasn’t immediately available for comment.
The Council Bluffs Community School District reportedly didn’t know about the incident until a school official saw something posted on Facebook, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
“This doesn’t have anything to do with school,” she said.
Ostrowski said she would not speculate on what disciplinary measures the school might take if the perpetrators are charged.
Concluding her Facebook post, Roane noted that her daughter is recovering.
"(She) is OK and is taking things one day at a time," Roane wrote. "I feel so awful for her, not only was she beat but it was done by those she thought were her friends.
"It’s awful to see her go thru this but my hope is these girls will get what they deserve and (she) can move past everything in due time."
