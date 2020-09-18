Council Bluffs officer shoots at vehicle; authorities search for driver

A Council Bluffs police officer suffered minor injuries Friday after firing a shot at a vehicle that was driving toward the officer.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Manawa Center Walmart about 7:40 p.m., according to a Pottawattamie County dispatcher.
The officer was scratched up but otherwise uninjured, the dispatcher said.
Officials found the vehicle abandoned near the Interstate 29 and Interstate 80 interchange.
Omaha police were assisting in the search for the suspect Friday night.
